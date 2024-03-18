Video: Chief Justice's 'Don't Shout At Me' Retort During Poll Bonds Hearing

Chief Justice schooled a lawyer who wanted to intervene in the electoral bonds matter

The Supreme Court today witnessed dramatic exchanges as a Constitution bench heard petitions that argued that State Bank of India (SBI) had provided incomplete data after the landmark verdict in the electoral bonds case.

One of these exchanges was between advocate Mathews Nedumpara and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Mr Nedumpara, who wanted to intervene in the matter, said the electoral bonds case "was not a justiciable issue at all". "This was a policy matter and not for the courts to get into. That is why people feel this judgment was given behind their back," he said.

As he spoke, the Chief Justice kept asking him to pause and listen. Mr Nedumpara, however, went on, saying, "I am a citizen of this country."

At this point, the Chief Justice said firmly, "One second, don't shout at me." On the defensive, Mr Nedumpara responded, "No, no, I am very soft."

The Chief Justice went on, "This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. You want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you. If you want to file an application, move it on the email. That's the rule in this court."

As Mr Nedumpara kept speaking, Justice BR Gavai intervened, "You are obstructing in the process of administration of justice!"

The lawyer still did not back down. As he kept speaking, the bench said, "That's all, we will not hear you till you follow the procedure prescribed." Mr Nedumpara said they will be filing an application and that they boarded a night flight to reach Delhi. "Be kind to us," he said. The bench, however, did not budge.

The court also refused to hear arguments by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Agarwalla, who wanted to intervene during the hearing.

The bench also reminded the lawyer of the contempt of court action he has faced in the past. In 2019, the Supreme Court held Mr Nedumpara guilty of contempt. He had then given an undertaking that he will never again "attempt to browbeat any Judge either of this Court or of the Bombay High Court". The court sentenced him to three months imprisonment "which is, however, suspended only if Shri Nedumpara continues in future to abide by the undertaking given to us today". He was also barred from practising before the Supreme Court for a year.

The Supreme Court today asked SBI to disclose all details, including the alphanumeric number and serial number, if any, of the bonds redeemed. It also asked the SBI chairman to submit an affidavit, stating that no info has been withheld. The Election Commission was asked to upload the data received from SBI.