Chief Justice Inaugurates Cafe Managed By Specially Abled In Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today inaugurated the 'Mitti cafe' in the premises of Supreme Court of India along with other judges. The newly built cafe is completely run by the specially-abled staff. The managers of the cafe are visually-impaired, have have celebral palsy, and are paraplegic.

A small cultural ceremony was organised on this occasion in which the disabled people performed. In fact, the national anthem was also sung in sign language.

During the innaugral ceremony the CJI requested everyone to visit the cafe and support this initiative.

Mitti cafe is being run by an NGO who works with people of special needs. The non profit organisation provides them with employment opportunities.

Across India, there are already 35 cafes operating including at Bangalore airport and at offices of various MNCs. The NGO has started its work in 2017 and has created job opportunities for those who are specially abled.

According to their website, they had served over 10 million meals since its inception and also started a catering service, besides providing gifting solutions. The cafe also claims it serves nutritious meals to the poor.