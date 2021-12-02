Chief Justice In Court, War Of Words Between Solicitor General, Bar Chief

The heated exchange took place during a hearing in the air pollution matter. File

A war of words broke out in the Supreme Court today between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh during the hearing in the air pollution matter.

There was a heated exchange of words between them after Mr Mehta, appearing for the centre, submitted that "my only agenda is to reduce pollution and not to introduce private individuals".

The Solicitor General's submission allegedly targeting two petitioners was protested by Mr Singh, who said there is no agenda (on the part of petitioners) other than to reduce pollution.

"I take strong objection to the allegation that there is an agenda. The agenda is only pollution. He is saying there is an agenda. What nonsense is this? Is it proper for the Solicitor General to say this? Last time he said my petition is against Central Vista. Every Time he makes a comment like this," said Mr Singh, who was appearing for activist petitioners Aditya Dubey and Aman Banka.

The Solicitor General then said, ''Mr. Vikas Singh must remember he is not on the streets. Your lordships took a serious exception when similar word nonsense was used in the BCCI matter. Nonsense is not a permissible court word."

The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana then intervened and said both are senior advocates and should not engage in a war of words like this.

"Let the moment pass. Let's go to the substance," the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

During the hearing, Mr Mehta submitted that strict action is being taken to control air pollution including fines on violators.

He said there are flying squads to conduct surprise inspections for violation of construction norms.

The court was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free.

