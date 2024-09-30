'Lawyers Will Make Merry': Chief Justice's Consent Divorce Advice To Woman

The Chief Justice-led bench was hearing a plea for transfer of a matrimonial dispute case

Hearing a petition for transfer of a matrimonial dispute case, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud advised a couple to agree to divorce by mutual consent and said a long legal fight would only benefit lawyers.

The Chief Justice asked the woman her educational qualifications. When the woman replied that she holds an MTech degree and a doctorate from a US university, the Chief Justice asked where she was working. The woman replied she was not working at this point.

"You are so educated and you do not have a job. You must find a job for yourself," the Chief Justice said.

Advising her to consider the option of divorce by mutual consent, the Chief Justice said, "You can spend 10 years of life fighting (the case). It will continue for 10 years and only lawyers will make merry. Why don't you both be reasonable and agree to divorce by mutual consent? Otherwise, there will be criminal complaint etc. If you agree to divorce by mutual consent, we can close the cases."

"It is obvious that you cannot go back to each other. Now if you were uneducated and illiterate, then it was different, but you are so qualified and you can get a job," the Chief Justice added.