Chief Justice Calls For Balanced Cooperation Between Executive And Judiciary

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was speaking at the 'International Lawyers Conference 2023 (File)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday called for a balanced cooperation between the executive and the judiciary.

Addressing the 'International Lawyers Conference 2023' in Delhi, Mr Chandrachud said, "While Constitution provides demarcation between legislature, executive and judiciary, there is also an aspect where we learn from each other."

He also quoted French philosopher Blaise Pascal and said, "Justice without power is inefficient. Justice and power must be brought together, so that whatever is just may be powerful, and whatever is powerful may be just."

"Now justice and power have come together," Mr Chandrachud added.

Speaking further, he said that the International Lawyers Conference is a big platform for learning and teaching.

"Judges, lawyers and jurists from all over the world are here. Discussing the challenges in the field of justice delivery will yield very encouraging results," he added.

Mr Chandrachud referred to engagement between nations, institutions and individuals, and said, "It is in this engagement that I believe lies the framework to find usual solutions."

"Knowledge sharing is a two-way street and decisions of the Indian Supreme Court are being regularly cited and relied upon by foreign courts," he added.

He also said that people from diverse backgrounds and different regions came together to draft the Indian Constitution, and how a bipartisan effort helped in passing the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament this week.

The two-day International Lawyer's Conference 2023 is being organized by the Bar Council of India on the theme ‘Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System'.

The conference aims to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance, foster exchange of ideas and experiences, and strengthen international cooperation and understanding of legal issues.

The conference, which is being organized for the first time in the country, will discuss topics such as emerging legal trends, challenges in cross-border litigation, legal technology, environmental law etc.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, and Lord Chancellor, UK, Alex Chalk were among those present on the occasion.