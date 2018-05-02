Chief Justice Dipak Misra Inaugurates Creche At Supreme Court The Supreme Court creche is equipped with children-friendly furniture, utensils, toys and first-aid kits. It will stay open from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm on working days

11 Shares EMAIL PRINT A poster greets visitors to the new creche on the Supreme Court's premises New Delhi: A creche that can accommodate 30 children between six months and six years old was inaugurated on the Supreme Court's premises by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday.



Lawyers working at the Supreme Court, litigants and the top court's staff can leave their children at the creche, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The fee for admitting a child is Rs 1,000 and there is also a "care fee" of Rs 1,500 per month, a statement said.



Photos posted on Twitter by those who attended the inauguration show a cheerful-looking place decked up with colourful decor items.



"Welcome to creche," reads a hand-made poster dotted with pink and green paper petals, pinned behind clear glass doors. On top of the door there's a green signboard with "Children's Paradise" written on it. The facility has a welcoming feel, a feature that's necessary to ease children into the place as their parents or guardians go about doing court work.

The Supreme Court on March 15 had said the creche would be opened by May.



The creche is equipped with children-friendly furniture, utensils, toys and first-aid kits, one of the staffers said. It will stay open from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm on working days.



Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, registered women clerks engaged by senior advocates, advocates, SCBA staff and employees of the registry can use the facility.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra arrives to inaugurate the creche at the Supreme Court



A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate Anindita Pujari seeking facilities where children could be kept by working parents. Senior advocate Indira Jaising represented the petitioner.



