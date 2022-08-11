'Please Wear A Mask,' Chief Justice Tells Lawyers Citing Rising Cases

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said this while hearing a PIL on freebies. (File)

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today advised lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms, saying staffers and judges were contracting COVID-19 infection.

"Please wear a mask. The majority of our staff and colleagues are getting it (COVID-19). Judges are also getting it," the Chief Justice of India told the lawyers at the start of court proceedings.

While hearing a plea on freebies, the bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna Murari, asked the lawyers to wear masks.

"I tested negative," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that senior advocate AM Singhvi has tested positive.

"Oh! I wish you a speedy recovery," the Chief Justice of India said.

The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country.

