'Raghav, It's A Shame...': Omar Abdullah's Dig At AAP Amid AAP vs Centre

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today said that the new ordinance by the Central government on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi was a travesty and against the spirit of cooperative federalism. However, the leader said it was a shame that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not realise the danger when it supported BJP when they scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

"What has been done to Delhi is a travesty and goes against the spirit of cooperative federalism. That said Raghav, it's a shame the AAP didn't realise the danger of its actions when it happily sided with the BJP in Aug 2019," Mr Abdullah said in a tweet.

"J&K was dismembered and reduced to a Union territory and the people have been disenfranchised for five years. Sadly your chickens have come home to roost now," he added.

What has been done to Delhi is a travesty & goes against the spirit of cooperative federalism. That said Raghav, it's a shame the AAP didn't realise the danger of its actions when it happily sided with the BJP in Aug 2019. J&K was dismembered & reduced to a union territory & the… https://t.co/4fQWYvOIfI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 20, 2023

Mr Abdullah's tweet came in response to AAP leader Raghav Chadha's remarks over the issue.

On Friday, the centre introduced an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of bureaucrats. The ordinance bypasses the Supreme Court's May 11 verdict which held that the Delhi government will control the appointment and transfer of bureaucrats except for public order, police and land affairs.

The Centre also asked the Supreme Court to review the judgment, saying it "suffers from errors apparent on the face of the record and fails to consider the case submitted by the review petitioner".