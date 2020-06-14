Video Shows Official Beating Labourer At Chhattisgarh Quarantine Centre

The Chief Medical Health Officer has issued a notice in this regard and the health officer has been removed from the centre.

Rajnandgaon:

After a health worker was caught on video beating up a labourer at a quarantine centre in Pendri, Rajnandgaon, the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) on Saturday claimed that labourer was drunk. 

The CMHO has issued a notice in this regard and the health officer has been removed from the centre. 

CMHO Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary said, "The labourer had gone missing for two hours and returned to the centre after getting drunk. The official has been removed for the centre."

In the video, the health officer was seen beating the labourer and abusing him

