Chhattisgarh Police Launches App To Provide Services Online

The Chhattisgarh police have launched a mobile application to provide their services online to citizens without them having to visit police stations, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched "CG- COP" app, through which people will have access to at least 14 types of services without visiting police stations, the official from the public relations department said.

"The application developed by the state police will bring common people closer to them and help in developing mutual trust. It will act as a bridge between citizens and police for crime control," he quoted the chief minister as saying.

Citizens can provide information about crimes, get details about offences, lodge complaints, report thefts, unclaimed bodies etc through the app, he said.

Apart from this, people can also find out about status of cases, nearest police stations, seized vehicles, mobile phones, arrested persons and missing persons on CG-COP, the official said, adding that helpline services are also available on this platform.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, director general f police (DGP) D M Awasthi and other senior officials were present during the app launch, he said.

