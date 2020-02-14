'Call Whoever You Want': Chhattisgarh Officer After MLA's 'Aukaat' Jab

Ankita Sharma also tells the Congress MLA to not talk about her "aukaat". (File)

A video of a heated argument between a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Shakuntala Sahu has gone viral. In the video, the trainee officer Ankita Sharma, retorting to the MLA's "will show you your place" remark, says, "jahan phone lagana hai laga lijiye, wo apko meri aukaat bata denge (call whoever you wish to, they will tell you who am I)".

The altercation took place on Thursday at Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district. Kasdol MLA Shakuntala Sahu, who was demanding compensation for a worker who had died in an accident at a cement factory, staged a dharna with her supporters.

The officer's attempt to pacify the agitated protesters triggered an argument with the Congress MLA, who told her, "thik se raho warna aukaat dikha dungi (will show you your place)".

In the video, amid jeers from the crowd, the officer is heard saying, "I only said that there should be no injury to my police personnel".

She also tells the Congress MLA to not talk about her "aukaat".

According to reports, the matter was resolved after the factory administration agreed to pay compensation to the worker's family.