Chhattisgarh Government Using Paints Manufactured From Cow Dung For Buildings

The use of natural paint will help strengthen the rural economy. (Representational)

As part of a unique and eco-friendly initiative, the Chhattisgarh government has started using organic paints manufactured from cow dung in government buildings in the state, an official said on Saturday.

Units have been set up in 'gauthans' (livestock shelters) in Raipur and Kanker so far to manufacture paint from cow dung and the same will be expanded in all districts by the end of January 2023, the official said, adding that this paint has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

The use of natural paint will not only contribute towards environmental conservation, but also help strengthen the rural economy as local women are associated with its manufacturing in gauthans, he said.

As part of the state government's ambitious Suraji Gaon Yojana, a flagship scheme Godhan Nyay Yojana was launched two years ago, under which more than 8,000 gauthans have been set up where cow dung and urine are being procured from cattle-rearers and farmers at Rs 2 per kg and Rs 4 per litre respectively.

Earlier this year, the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) for technology transfer for manufacturing paints from cow dung, while another agreement was inked with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for technical support for producing electricity from cow dung.

The manufacturing of 'prakritik (natural) paints' has been started in gauthans located in Hirapur Jarway village in Raipur district and Saradhu Nawagaon village in Kanker district, joint director (Godhan Nyay Yojna) RL Khare told PTI.

At least 73 more such units will become operational in all districts of the state by January end next year, he said.

Units to generate electricity from cow dung has become operational in three gauthans, one each in Bemetara, Durg and Raipur districts, the official said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state's agriculture department has issued instructions to all district collectors and chief executive officers (CEOs) to speed up setting up paint manufacturing units in gauthans and use the product in painting all government buildings in place of chemical paints, he said.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is the main ingredient of natural paint manufactured from cow dung. About 10 kg dry CMC is prepared from 100 kg cow dung. CMC accounts for 30 per cent composition of the paint, he said.

"This paint has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, non-toxic, eco-friendly, and fragrance-free properties. It is affordable too as the distemper and emulsion - two variants being manufactured from cow dung, are priced at Rs 120 per litre and Rs 225 per litre respectively," Mr Khare said.

Each litre of emulsion and distemper will fetch profit to the tune of Rs 130 to Rs 139 and Rs 55 to Rs 64, he said.

In the unit set up in Hirapur Jarwai village on the outskirts of Raipur, 22 women have been associated and production started there in June this year, he said.

The paint was used for government buildings, including veterinary hospitals in Raipur, the official added.

Similarly, in Kanker, schools and hostels were painted with this natural paint for the first time, CEO of Charama Janpad Panchayat (Kanker) GS Badhai said.

The manufacturing unit in Saradhu Nawagaon gauthan was inaugurated by the chief minister on October 2 and the machine has the capacity to produce 500 litres of paint a day, he said.

"But as of now, paint is being manufactured in low quantity in view of the demand. So far, 1,000 litre have been manufactured, of which, 120 litre was sold in the last one week," he said.

The paint was used in tribal hostels in Kodtara village, government school in Vadgaon, panchayat buildings in Chavdi, Bhilai and Aaavdi villages, he said, adding that in future it will be used in all government establishments.

People from Bilaspur, Kondagaon and Bastar districts have also procured it for private use, he added.

Notably, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently hailed the state government's initiative and tweeted, "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given instructions to use natural paint made from cow dung in the government buildings. I congratulate him for his decision. It is commendable and welcoming."

"Under leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I started this as MSME minister. The use of natural paint will not only protect the environment, but also provide a new employment opportunity to farmers, which will benefit the cultivators of the country," Mr Gadkari said in another tweet.

