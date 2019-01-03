Chhattisgarh Gets New Chief Secretary In Sudden Bureaucratic Reshuffle

After Congress swept the polls in the state, Bhupesh Baghel was appointed chief minister

The newly-elected Congress government in Chhattisgarh replaced the state's chief secretary, Ajay Singh, with Sunil Kujur, a 1986-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on Wednesday night in a sudden move.

According to an order issued by the government, Mr Singh, a 1983-batch IAS officer who was appointed as the chief secretary in January 2018, has been made the chairman of the Revenue Board, Bilaspur. Mr Singh was replaced by Mr Kujur, who was posted as the additional chief secretary (ACS) of Agriculture and Biotechnology, Commerce and Industry and Public Sector departments.

Besides, two other senior IAS officers were also shifted in a major bureaucratic reshuffle late Wednesday night. Koppala Durgananda Prasad Rao, a 1988-batch IAS officer who was posted as the chairman, Revenue Board, Bilaspur, was shifted as the ACS, Agriculture and Biotechnology, and commissioner, Agriculture Production, the order said.



Similarly, Amitabh Jain, who was the ACS in the Finance department, has been given the additional charge as ACS, Commerce and Industry and Public Sector departments.