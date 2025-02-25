On Camera, Man Jumps Off Terrace, Survives Electric Shock, Attacks Police

A man created chaos, attacking passersby, damaging vehicles, and resisting police intervention before jumping off a terrace and getting an electric shock from high-voltage wires in Chhattisgarh's Durg. The incident took place near Ganesh Temple in Indira Market on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the man suddenly entered a house, climbed to the fourth floor, and started throwing stones at people on the street. He also smashed car windows, triggering panic in the area.

Videos obtained by NDTV show the man shirtless and causing a commotion in a crowded marketplace. He was then seen climbing onto the roof of a shop, brick in hand, and threatening to jump. Another video shows a Durg police officer climbing onto the same roof through a window, with a crowd cheering.

Just as the officer was about to grab him, the man jumped off the shop roof and vanished into the crowd, only to reappear on a nearby terrace. In another clip, he is seen throwing stones, one of which smashed a car's rear window.

Authorities were alerted and the Durg Police reached the scene. Station in-charge (TI) Vijay Yadav attempted to calm the man, but in vain.

One of the most disturbing videos posted on social media, shows him standing atop the building, holding a long stick, which he throws at the crowd below. Moments later, he leaps from the terrace, arms spread wide, landing directly on live electric wires. Sparks flew as he was electrocuted before plummeting onto the roof of a shop.

Severely burnt, he lay motionless for a few moments, leading the crowd to fear he was dead. But, to everyone's disbelief, he gets up again and starts throwing stones at the police.

Despite sustaining severe burns, the man continued his erratic behaviour until police managed to subdue him. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.