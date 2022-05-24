Doctor Arrested For Sexually Harassing Nurse: Chhattisgarh Police

The victim has alleged the doctor inappropriately touched her during work. (Representational)

A doctor attached to a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur was arrested for allegedly molesting a nurse, police said on Monday.

Dr Vikas Singh, head of Nephrology department in the state-run DKS Super Specialty Hospital in Raipur was arrested for allegedly molesting a nurse, Gole Bazaar Station House Officer (SHO) Sudarshan Dhruv said.

Citing the victim's complaint, the SHO said the 31-year-old doctor allegedly passed obscene comments at the nurse during her interview in February this year and kept harassing her later.

"The victim has alleged the doctor inappropriately touched her during work. He also reduced the salary of the nurse to harass her," said the officer.

Singh has been charged under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the official added.

