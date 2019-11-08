7 Teachers Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Students In Chhattisgarh

Two separate FIRs have been registered against the accused. (Representational)

Seven teachers from a government school in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two Class 9 students, the police said on Friday.

Last year, one of the teachers had taken his students on a picnic after which he allegedly took one of them home and sexually assaulted her, the official said. Another teacher allegedly made obscene calls to a girl.

Whenever the students tried to complain about them, the accused allegedly threatened to fail them in exams, he said.

On Thursday, parents of two of the students told the school management and principal about the alleged assault.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against the accused.

