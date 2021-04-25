Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Provides Oxygen Tanker To UP Hospital

"May everyone be healthy," Bhupesh Baghel said in a tweet. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday facilitated the provision of a tanker carrying 16 tonnes of oxygen to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, which was facing an oxygen shortage.

The step was taken upon a request made by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a telephone to deal with the crisis of oxygen in the hospital.

"After receiving the information on phone by Priyanka Gandhi, a tanker for oxygen supply to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow has been immediately arranged for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Lucknow. May everyone be healthy," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in any medical facility.

Several states are witnessing a massive crisis in oxygen due to the rising case of coronavirus across the country.

However, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction of boosting availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities across the country.