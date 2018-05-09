Chhattisgarh Board Declares Result. Yagesh Singh Chauhan Tops Class 10

Yagesh, who studied in 'Sankalp', a District Mineral Foundation funded coaching institute, celebrated his success with Jashpur Collector Priyanka Shukla.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh spoke to him after the result and congratulated him. He also spoke to other meritorious students of Class 10 and 12.
In Class 12, Shivkumar Pandey topped with 98.4 per cent. Sandhya Kaushik came second with 97.4 pere cent and Shubham Gandharv and Shubham Kumar Gupta emerged as third toppers with 97.2 per cent.
The results are available on the official website and can be checked on www.cgbse.nic.in
More than 6 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year in Chhattisgarh. The class 10 board exam concluded on March 28, 2018 while the class 12 exam concluded on March 22, 2018.
CGBSE is responsible for conducting Senior Secondary Certificate (class 10), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), and Diploma in Education (D Ed) exams for all students in Chhattisgarh.
(With Inputs From ANI)