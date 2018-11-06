Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh Confident Of Securing 4th Term

State elections will only have "slight impact" on 2019, Raman Singh said. (File)

Confident of winning his fourth term as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Raman Singh has said the state polls might have some impact on 2019, but they should not be referendum on PM Modi's government.

Mr Singh also dismissed the fact that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's promise of farm loan waivers had any impact on farmers in the state.

The 66-year-old BJP veteran told news agency PTI that people were on his side because of the work his government had done for agriculture and public distribution system.

Opposition leaders have been talking about a strong anti-incumbency wave against Mr Singh, who has been a chief minister for three consecutive terms.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the ruling BJP is pitted directly against the Congress. Mayawati-led BSP's alliance with former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's party has made the contest more interesting in that state. Besides, the Congress's plan to forge a broad-based anti-BJP alliance has failed to fructify fully in all poll-bound states.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win this time, Mr Singh said the state polls may have "slight impact" on next year's Lok Sabha election.

Mr Singh is leading the BJP's bid to form the government in Madhya Pradesh for the fourth straight time.