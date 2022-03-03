Watch: Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, In A Biker Avatar

The Chief Minister invited motorcycle enthusiasts for aracing event in state capital Raipur

In a new avatar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel put on a biker's jacket, shades and rode a sports bike to invite motorcycle enthusiasts for a racing event in state capital Raipur on Sunday.

A video tweeted by the Chief Minister's Office shows Mr Baghel in a leather jacket won over an orange T-shirt and sunglasses. The video, with feet-tapping music playing in the background, shows the chief minister on a bike, effortlessly manoeuvring turns.

In order to promote adventure sports and tourism in the state, the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association (CGMSA) is organising the National Supercross Bike Racing-2022 at the outdoor stadium in Budhapara area of Raipur.

The CMO tweet stated, “Let's make this weekend memorable with CGMSA,” and went on to mention the dates of the event — March 5 and 6. The practice sessions will be held on March 5 while the main event will take place on March 6.

Let's make this weekend memorable with CGMSA

You are welcome on 5-6th of March for an epic event under graceful & youth oriented leadership of CM Shri @bhupeshbaghel.



Join National Supercross Bike Racing & Ride with Pride



Venue : Outdoor Stadium

Budhatalab Raipur

Time : 4 PM pic.twitter.com/Pxya01cWop — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) March 2, 2022

At the time of writing, the clip had been viewed over 1,400 times.

In another tweet on the event in Hindi, the Chief Miinister's Office stated that Mr Baghel was excited for adventure-filled bike racing event.

Riders from across the country will participate in the event.