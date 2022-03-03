Watch: Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, In A Biker Avatar

A video tweeted by the Chief Minister's Office shows Bhupesh Baghel sporting a leather jacket and sunglasses and riding a bike

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, In A Biker Avatar

The Chief Minister invited motorcycle enthusiasts for aracing event in state capital Raipur

Raipur:

In a new avatar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel put on a biker's jacket, shades and rode a sports bike to invite motorcycle enthusiasts for a racing event in state capital Raipur on Sunday.

A video tweeted by the Chief Minister's Office shows Mr Baghel in a leather jacket won over an orange T-shirt and sunglasses. The video, with feet-tapping music playing in the background, shows the chief minister on a bike, effortlessly manoeuvring turns.

In order to promote adventure sports and tourism in the state, the Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association (CGMSA) is organising the National Supercross Bike Racing-2022 at the outdoor stadium in Budhapara area of Raipur.

The CMO tweet stated, “Let's make this weekend memorable with CGMSA,” and went on to mention the dates of the event — March 5 and 6. The practice sessions will be held on March 5 while the main event will take place on March 6.

Watch the video here:

At the time of writing, the clip had been viewed over 1,400 times.

In another tweet on the event in Hindi, the Chief Miinister's Office stated that Mr Baghel was excited for adventure-filled bike racing event. 

Riders from across the country will participate in the event.

Also Read

.