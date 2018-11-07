In This Chhattisgarh Village, There Are Only 4 Voters

EC officials will have to cross rocky terrain and a river to reach Sherandandh, with only 4 voters

The Election Commission of India is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that every eligible citizen votes in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, even if the number of voters is in single digits.

One such case has come up in Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly constituency. In polling booth number 143 in Sherandandh village of the constituency, there are only four voters, out of which three are from the same family.

District Election Officer NK Dugga said that the polling party will reach there a day before the polls and set up a tent for the four voters.

To reach Sherandandh, a forest village, the poll panel's team will have to go through rocky terrain for five to six kilometres and cross a river. The village is around 15 kilometres from the main road.

In Chhattisgarh, voting will be held in two phases. In the first phase, voting will be held in 18 constituencies in the southern part of the state on November 12, while the second phase of elections will be held on November 20.

Counting of votes for both the phases will take place on December 11.