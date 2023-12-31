5 Workers Trapped After Massive Fire In Maharashtra Glove Factory

"There are five workers stuck inside the building," one of the workers at the company told ANI.

At least five workers were said to be trapped inside a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

"Five workers are trapped inside the building located in Waluj MIDC area," said locals.

Visuals from the area showed people crying for help to rescue of their relatives trapped inside the building.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a factory in the Waluj MIDC area. Operations to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mY9ChJv8n8 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

Locals identified four of the trapped workers as Bhulla Shaikh (65), Kausar Shaikh (26), Iqbal Shaikh (26), and Magroof Shaikh (25).

The workers said that the company was closed at night, and they were sleeping when the fire broke out.

"There were 10-15 people inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but others are still trapped inside," they said.

According to officials, the fire engine and fire brigade teams have reached the spot and started their efforts to rescue the people trapped inside the building.

"Efforts to bring the fire under control," they said.

More details are awaited.

