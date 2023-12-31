Massive Fire At At Gloves Factory In Maharashtra's Aurangabad, 6 Dead

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

At least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a gloves factory in Maharashtra late last night.

Workers said that the factory was closed, and they were sleeping inside the premises when the fire broke out at around 2.15 am.

"We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the site, the entire factory was on fire. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, told news agency ANI.

The fire was brought under control by morning, officials said, adding that he exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.