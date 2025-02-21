4 Wikipedia Editors Charged Over "Objectionable Content" On Sambhaji Maharaj: Sources

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered a case against at least four editors of Wikipedia for not acting and taking down "objectionable" content on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj despite over 10 emails and notices being sent to the company, sources have said. Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of iconic Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The sources said on Friday that notices had been sent to the California-based Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the free online encyclopedia, requesting the removal of the content on Sambhaji Maharaj. They said only an automatic reply was received but no action was taken.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also taken note of the content and asked the police to initiate action. The historical distortions were flagged by various organisations after the release of the Bollywood movie 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, which is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell had said in the notice that the content on the Wikipedia page was inaccurate and could potentially lead to a law-and-order situation in the state as Sambhaji Maharaj is highly revered in India, news agency PTI reported. The information posted on Wikipedia might also lead to unrest among his followers, the notice had said.

Sources said the case was filed because Wikipedia had violated sections 69 and 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.