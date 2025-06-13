Wikipedia's AI Experiment Fails After Editors' Backlash: "Why Did They..."

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Wikipedia has halted its AI-generated article summaries experiment after community backlash.

The initiative aimed to use generative AI to enhance content but faced swift criticism from editors.

Concerns were raised over potential inaccuracies in AI-generated summaries harming Wikipedia's credibility. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Wikipedia has decided to halt its new experiment of AI-generated article summaries after facing criticism from its community of editors, according to a report in TechCrunch. The decision comes over a month after Wikimedia, the nonprofit that runs the online encyclopedia, announced the move, stating it aimed to utilise generative AI in specific areas where it tends to excel.

AI-generated summaries appeared at the top of every Wikipedia article with a yellow "unverified" label. Users had to click to expand and read them. The editors, however, almost immediately criticised the new feature, stating it could damage Wikipedia's credibility.

Despite being heavily trained on copious amounts of data, AI models are prone to 'hallucinations'. The editors claimed that AI-generated summaries may contain mistakes, further damaging the brand. Previously, the likes of Apple and Bloomberg have run similar experiments but had to step back as mistakes piled up.

Reacting to the rollback, social media users said Wikipedia should not have implemented the feature, while others called it out for not utilising the donated money efficiently.

"Why did they think anyone would actually want or need an AI-generated summary?" said one user, while another added: "They keep asking for money to stay afloat, and this is how they've used that money? AI? Ugh."

A third commented: "The all-consuming rot is finally coming for one of the very last bastions of the old internet and all its promises. I knew we'd get here eventually."

Also Read | Black Hole With Powerful Jet Illuminated By Universe's 'Oldest Light' Spotted

What did Wikipedia say earlier?

Amid concerns that AI could replace the editors, moderators and volunteers, Wikimedia, on April 30, announced the AI integration, claiming it was meant to reduce the workload of its human workforce, who would now focus more on quality control.

"We will use AI to build features that remove technical barriers to allow the humans at the core of Wikipedia to spend their valuable time on what they want to accomplish, and not on how to technically achieve it. Our investments will be focused on specific areas where generative AI excels, all in the service of creating unique opportunities that will boost Wikipedia's volunteers," read the statement by Wikimedia.

It said AI will also aid editors by assisting in the onboarding process of new volunteers and automating other tedious tasks.