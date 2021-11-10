Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status

Chhath Puja 2021: Women devotees during the 'Kharna Puja' in Patna.

Chhath Puja is a major festival celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. This festival is celebrated over four days and is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. This year, Chhath Puja 2021 is being celebrated from November 8 to 11. Devotees observe a fast, hoping that all their wishes get fulfilled.

Here are a few Chhath Puja wishes that you can share with your friends and family members.

-- May this festivity allow us to offer prayers and seek blessings from mother nature. Warm wishes to you on Chhath Puja.

-- I hope and pray that Chhath Mata is always there to bless you and your family with happiness and prosperity.

-- May this Chhath bring you happiness, success, prosperity, and good health. Happy Chhath Puja.

-- Let us all make this Chhath Puja full of happiness, celebrations, and devotion.

-- May the negativity around us disappear this Chhath Puja, and love and happiness enter our lives. Happy Chhath Puja.

-- Hope the positivity of Chhath Puja fills your heart with optimism and unlimited happiness.

-- May the Sun God bless you abundantly this Chhath Puja. Sending you my best wishes on this auspicious occasion.

-- Let us offer prayers to the Sun, river, and mother nature on this Chhath Puja. Happy Chhath Puja.

-- On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I pray that you have bright days and new goals to accomplish.