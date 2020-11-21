Photos: Nitish Kumar Takes Part In Chhath Puja Rituals At Home

Chhath Puja 2020: Nitish Kumar takes part in rituals during Chhath Puja

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in Chhath Puja rituals today on the last day of the festival by offering prayers to the Sun God at his official residence.

Mr Kumar, in photos shared on Twitter, is seen in knee-deep water in a swimming pool offering milk to the Sun god.

The four-time Bihar Chief Minister has followed the tradition of offering prayers on Chhath Puja ever since he assumed the top post some 15 years ago.

Other photos also show him take part in more rituals along with other people, most likely his family members.

Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offered prayers on the last day of #ChhathPuja today pic.twitter.com/AS4yOrSBX7 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Mr Kumar also tweeted a photo of him and said in Hindi: "On the occasion of Mahaparva Chhath, I offered Arghya (offerings) to the Sun god at 1, Anne Marg (his official residence)."

This year, Chhath Puja celebrations have been restricted due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the festival, Mr Kumar had urged people celebrating Chhath Puja to remain vigilant against coronavirus.

"Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahaparv Chhath. Keeping in view the threat of coronavirus infection, it is essential for everyone to be aware and vigilant," Mr Kumar had said.

A key ritual of Chhath involves devotees standing in water of ponds or lakes and making offerings to the deity at sunset and sunrise.

This can be a cause of concern as it may spread the infection thus making several states to restrict activities. As many as 495 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar on Friday taking the total number of infections to 2,29,969, the State Health Department said.

Chhath, celebrated six days after Diwali, is a major festival for the people of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The annual festival is dedicated to the Sun god and is celebrated for four days.

Chhath Puja concludes today with prayers to the rising Sun.