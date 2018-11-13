Happy Chhath Puja 2018: Images, WhatsApp Status, Message, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Quotes, Wallpapers

Main Chhatt Puja, called Surya Shashthi, will be performed on November 13 evening.

The Chhath Puja, also called Chhetri, Chhath Parv, Chhath Maiya, Dala Chhath, Dala Puja and Surya Shashthi, is dedicated to Sun God (Surya) and his wives Usha and Sandhya to thank them for protection and seek their blessings for good health and happiness. Chhath in Bhojpuri language means sixth day. The day is thus celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik month in Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is being celebrated over four days from November 11 - 14 in northern India, and the main Chhath Puja called the Surya Shashthi is on November 13, today.

Chhath Puja Sunrise, Sunset Timings, according to drikpanchang.com are as follows:



Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day- 06:41 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day- 05:28 PM

Shashthi Tithi begins at 01:50 am on November 13, 2018

Shashthi Tithi ends at 04:22 am on November 14, 2018

Here are some messages and images on Chhath Puja that you can send to your friends and family:

May The Occasion Of Chhath Puja Light Up New Hopes And Opportunities In Your Life. May All Your Dreams Get Realized And Spread Cheer In Your Life. Happy Chhath Pooja!





Happy Chhath Puja: Pay respects to the source of energy on this day.

Gehun Ke Thekuye, Chawal Ke Ladoo

Kheer, Annanass, Nimbu Aur Kaddoo,

Chhath Maiya Kare Har Muraad Poori

Baante Ghar Ghar Laddoo!

Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja: May the Sun God grant all your wishes.

Chhath Puja Ka Paavan Din Hai Aaya, Surya Devta Aur Aur Chhath Mata Ki Puja Karne Ka Diwas Hai Aaya. Naman Karo Uss Surya Dev Ko, Jinhone Iss Sansaar Ko Banaya! Happy Chhath Pooja.

Chhath Pooja Aaye Banke Ujaala,

Khul Haaye Aap Ki Kismet Ke Taala,

Hamesha Aap Par Rahe Megherbaan Upar Wala,

Yahi Dua Karta Hai Aapka Ye Chahne Wala..

Happy Chhath Puja!

Happy Chhath Puja: Reverence is paid to Sun God on Chhath Pooja.

May You And Your Loved Ones Are Showered With Love And Blessings Of Chhath Mata. Happy Chhath Puja!



Happy Chhath Puja: There is no idol worship to celebrate this day.

Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thaali,

Nadi Ke Kinaare, Sooraj Ki Laali,

Zindagi Mein Aaye, Khushiyaan Nirali..

Happy Chhath Puja!



May The Positivity Of Chhath Puja Spread In Your Life And Bring Abundance Of Joy! Happy Chhath Puja To You And Your Family.