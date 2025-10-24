Bihar Woman's Chhath Song With Reference To PM Modi As 'Bhaiya' Is Viral

A woman in Bihar sang a special Chhathi Maiya song on Friday, ahead of the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv and affectionately referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Modi Bhaiya.” The melodious rendition of song has struck an emotional chord with PM Modi's supporters and well-wishers and is earning appreciation from multiple quarters.

The Chhath song, with reference to PM Modi as 'bhaiya' comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched campaign blitz in poll-bound Bihar and also appealed to people on his social media handle, to share Chhath songs.

“The great festival of Chhath, dedicated to nature and culture, is approaching. Devotees across the country, including in Bihar, have already immersed themselves with full devotion in the preparations for it. The songs of Chhathi Maiya enhance the grandeur and divinity of this sacred occasion. I request you to share songs related to Chhath Puja with me as well. I will share them with all fellow citizens over the next few days,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

प्रकृति और संस्कृति को समर्पित महापर्व छठ आने वाला है। बिहार सहित देशभर में इसकी तैयारियों में श्रद्धालु पूरे भक्ति-भाव से जुट चुके हैं। छठी मइया के गीत इस पावन अवसर की भव्यता और दिव्यता को और बढ़ाने वाले होते हैं। आपसे आग्रह है कि आप भी छठ पूजा से जुड़े गीत मेरे साथ शेयर करें।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2025

PM Modi's appeal led to an overwhelming response as many people including men and women took to X to share their own Chhath song, while tagging the Prime Minister. One of these popular song which struck everyone's attention was the one sung by a group of women, where they refer to PM Modi as 'bhaiya' in the recitation, expressing their outpouring of support for him.

In the video, a group of women can be seen singing traditional 'Chhathi Maiya' song, and among them, one woman sings a soulful song titled “Bahangi Lachkat Jaye.”

“Bhara Lachkat Jaye, Bhara Lachkat Jaye, Bhaiya Jo Hoiye Modi Bhaiya. Bhara Kinkar Jaye, Bhara Kinkar Jaye, Bhara Chhathi Mai Ke Jaaye,” she sings with devotion, blending tradition with a contemporary touch.

#WATCH | A woman from Bihar mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Chhath song.



PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "The great festival of Chhath, dedicated to nature and culture, is approaching. Devotees across the country, including in Bihar, have already immersed themselves with… pic.twitter.com/F4tkJhPBU8 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched the Bihar election campaign today with a rally in Samastipur, coinciding with the festive atmosphere as people across the state prepare for the Chhath Puja festival, starting from tomorrow.

Notably, Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities across the world.

This year, the four-day Chhath Puja celebrations will be observed from Saturday, October 25, to Tuesday, October 28. Known by various names such as Surya Shashti, Dala Chhath, and Chhath Parv, the festival reflects discipline, purity, and deep spiritual connection with nature.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family.

