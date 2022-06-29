5-Year-Old Falls Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operation Underway

The rescue team has dug a parallel pit up to the depth of 25 feet and will try to connect the borewell.

A five-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Wednesday afternoon and a major operation is underway to rescue him, officials said.

The incident took place at Narayanpura Patharpur village near the district headquarters.

Dipendra Yadav, son of Akhilesh Yadav, a farmer, slipped and fell into the borewell situated in the family's agricultural land around 2 pm and was stuck at a depth of 30 feet, Madhya Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

The rescue team has dug a parallel pit up to the depth of 25 feet and will try to connect the borewell with a tunnel to reach the child, he said, adding that it will take some time.

A spell of heavy rain for almost an hour hampered the rescue operation but the borewell has been covered well to prevent the entry of rainwater, an official said.

The district administration has lowered a camera and oxygen pipe in the borewell and the child's movements were seen in the footage, Chattarpur's Collector Sandeep J R said.

"The kid is safe and responding. The rescue operation is likely to be completed in four hours. The borewell is in the agricultural land belonging to the child's father," Chhatarpur's Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said.

An Army team comprising two officers, two junior commissioned officers and 23 jawans, besides National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) teams have joined in the rescue operation, Rajesh Rajora said.

A large number of people gathered near the site and police had to cordon off the area to keep them at bay.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the chief secretary, his principal secretary and the collector of Chhatarpur to take all necessary steps to rescue the child, an official said.

