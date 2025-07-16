'Promised Job In Dubai, Brainwashed Her': New Charge Against Chhangur Baba, Aide

A family from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has alleged that Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and his aide, Badar Akhtar Siddique, lured their daughter into a trap under the guise of offering her employment in Dubai.

The family said their daughter went missing in 2019 after being brainwashed into following Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang who was arrested on July 5 by Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The sister of the missing girl said she met Siddiqui when she was pursuing a course in tour and travel in 2019.

She said that Badar then lured her on the pretext of taking her around in cars and gradually brainwashed her.

She said her sister has not been seen since October 24, 2019.

She alleged that she was last seen with Siddiqui and three unknown persons in a car that had curtains.

She said that when her sister returned home for a brief time after meeting Siddiqui, her behaviour had completely changed.

"She had given up worship, was irritated by the name of God and had cut herself off from her parents," she said.

The woman said her sister's passport is still with them and suspected that she may have been sent out of the country illegally.

She said Siddiqui also stubbed cigarettes on her body.

Chhangur Baba had funds worth Rs 106 crore, which were mainly received from the Middle East, in 40 bank accounts and at least two properties worth crores.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, he once used to sell rings and amulets on his bicycle.

The police had said in a statement that "the poor, helpless labourers, weaker sections, and widowed women were lured with incentives, financial aid, promises of marriage, or forced through intimidation, in violation of established procedures for religious conversion by the accused".