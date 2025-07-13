"<i>Mitti, Kajal, Darshan</i>": Chhangur Baba's Code Words For Conversion "Project"

Project, mitti palatna, kajal lagana and darshan - these were the code words Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba used at various stages to convert one's faith as he lured several people, mostly women, with incentives, financial aid, promises of marriage or forced through intimidation.

While "project" referred to women, "mitti palatna" meant religious conversion. "Kajal lagana" meant manipulation and "darshan" referred to introducing the victims to Chhangur Baba.

These details were revealed by the Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday and emerged at a time the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, said 18 bank accounts linked to Chhangur Baba saw transactions worth Rs 68 crore. Around Rs 7 crore was deposited in these accounts in a span of three months.

On July 5, Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang, was arrested along with his aide, Neetu alias Nasreen. The two are residents of Madhpur in Balrampur district, bordering Nepal. A non-bailable warrant was issued by a court against Jalaluddin, while the police had declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest, an official statement said.

MODUS OPERANDI

According to the STF, Chhangur Baba, during the course of investigation, said he used several code words to communicate with his gang, in a bid to hide his activities.

Explaining the modus operandi, Chhangur Baba told investigators that his aides would lure young women and men and ask them to convert their religion by luring them with financial incentives, foreign travel, jobs and scholarships.

On Saturday, the STF said, a 16-year-old girl from Faridabad alleged she was one of the victims of the fraudster. The minor alleged she was trapped by one Aamir Hussain, who lives near her house, on the pretext of love. She said she met Hussain through his sister Neha Khan in 2023.

The girl said Hussain took her to Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, where he introduced her to Chhangur Baba. The fraudster allegedly made her offer namaz and asked her to marry Hussain after converting to Islam. He also showed her "big dreams"; he gave her an amulet and asked her to dip it in water and drink the water. Hussain has been arrested.

THREAT OVER REFUSAL TO CONVERT

A man who claimed to have worked as a sweeper at Chhangur Baba's premises also alleged he was forced to convert to Islam by the fraudster. Sanjeet Kumar said he was six to seven months into the job when Chhangur Baba offered him a lot of money, saying it would be sufficient to ensure the sweeper's child gets married and is taken care of. Chhangur Baba said the money will help him purchase a car and a house, and improve his standard of living.

Kumar said when he refused the offer, Chhangur Baba threatened him. The accused threatened him, saying he had spent a lot of money on him, and that he would get shot. The victim was forced to flee the place that night, he said.

GLOBAL TRANSACTIONS WORTH CRORES

Meanwhile, ED said it has gathered details of 18 out of 40 bank accounts linked to Chhangur Baba.

Sources in the probe agency said these 18 accounts recorded transactions worth Rs 68 crore.

These accounts received around Rs 7 crore through global funding in a span of three months.

Efforts are being made to gather details pertaining to the accused's Income Tax Returns, the sources said.

Chhangur Baba once used to sell rings and amulets on his bicycle. He later became a village head. Based on the documents found so far, it was confirmed that funds worth Rs 106 crore were deposited into his 40 different accounts, NDTV earlier reported. All this money came from Islamic countries of the Middle East, as per the probe.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the "initial probe" revealed that the activities of the accused are "not only against society but also against the nation".

(With inputs from Mukesh Sengar in Delhi)