Chennai's Cycling Prodigy, 6, Sets World Record With 100-km Non-Stop Ride

Chennai: Cycling Rian Kumar said its his dream to participate in Tour De France.

Chennai's six-year-old Rian Kumar has set a world cycling record, pedalling 100 kilometres non-stop in record time.

The World Book of Records has recognised him for being the “fastest and youngest to perform non-stop distance cycling of 108.09 km in 5 hours, 17 minutes and 6 seconds.”

Rian, whose parents are officers in the Indian Navy and had recently shifted to Chennai from Delhi, took inspiration from his mother Commander Gauri Sharma (Retd).

Excited about his record, Rian told NDTV, “The thing I like most about cycling is speed. I practise cycling three days a week and static cycling and strength training on other days.”

The Class 2 student wants to participate in the prestigious 200-km Brevets de Randonneurs (BRM). He said it's also his dream to participate in Tour De France, the annual bicycle race in France.

Asked about his favourite cyclists, Rian said, “I follow Tadej Pogacar, Julian Alaphilippe and Mark Cavendish".

Rian is popular among professional cyclists in Chennai, and many see in him a great potential.

OV Venkataragavan, a Super Randonneur (a prestigious term for an accomplished cyclist who complete 200, 300, 400 and 600 kms unsupported endurance event held by Audax India), said, “I happened to meet this six-year-old little champion during one of the rides during the early hours.”

“He was chasing me to say ‘hi' and introduced himself. He said, “I am Rian, the lion, and follow me on my Strava”. I was awe struck seeing his commitment and confidence. I have become his fan now,” said Mr. Venkataragavan.

Jim Sathya, a well-known music producer, songwriter and cyclist, hailed Ria's passion and dedication towards cycling. “Rian, the Lion, stands for passion and dedication towards cycling which you will find only among professionals cycling 100 kms every weekend,” he said.

The pandemic lockdown, his mother said, turned into a perfect opportunity for Rian to work on his cycling talent in Chennai, which she called the “Mecca of Cycling”.

However, she denied that he is being pressurised towards making record-setting performances.

“In fact, I am being pushed by my son to get up early in the morning, though I'd cycle only thrice a week,” she said.

“During our joy rides, he used to ask for cycling more and more. He doesn't watch cartoons but global cycling network on YouTube,” she added.

Rian wishes to pedal with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who also cycles on the same stretch.

A six-year-old confident Rian even had a message for children: “Practice. If you practice and work hard, you can do whatever you like.”