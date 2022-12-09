Cyclone Mandous Hits Tamil Nadu Tonight: How Its Name Was Chosen

The approaching storm was named by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to a list posted on Twitter by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in 2020, the UAE gave the name being the member of World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

In Arabic, the word means a 'treasure box' and is pronounced as 'Man-Dous'. It is a slow moving cyclone and absorbs a lot of moisture. The cyclone gains strength in the form of wind speeds.

Cyclones across the world are named by the respective specialised regional meteorological centres and tropical cyclone warning centres. There are six regional centres, including the IMD, and five tropical warning centres.

Since Cyclone Mandous is maintaining its intensity, three districts in Tamil Nadu have been put under red alert, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. These are Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.