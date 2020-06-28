With 64-Day Online Concert, Chennai Singer Raises Rs 15 Lakh Amid Covid

Playback singer Satyan Mahalingam gave live performances on Instagram and Facebook.

A singer in Chennai has been holding live performances for over two months now and has raised more than Rs 15 lakh in a bid to help musicians facing problems amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Playback singer Satyan Mahalingam said he knows how hard it is to survive in the music industry, so he started an initiative called "Satyan Utsav" on Instagram and Facebook, when the nation-wide lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the project "Music 4 Musicians" to support livelihood of people working in the music industry, Mr Mahalingam has been singing live for his online audience for the past 64 days.

"Earlier, we used to have 40 to 45 programme within a month. Our minimum earning was Rs 50,000 and above. With the lockdown, our earnings have come down to zero and we don't know how long it will last," Mr Mahalingam said.

He said he sang continuously for 25 hours on May 30 to collect funds to help small musicians.

"Since I am from the music industry, I know how hard it is to survive. So, I have started this to be able to give something to my industry. It's my 64-day performance," he said.