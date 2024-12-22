Chennai Firm Gifts Tata Cars, Royal Enfield Bikes To Employees

The gifts include Tata cars, Activa scooters, and Royal Enfield bikes (Representational)

Seeking to encourage its employees, city-based Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd has gifted cars and motorcycles to recognise their hard work and dedication to the firm, a top official said on Sunday.

The gifts include Tata cars, Activa scooters, and Royal Enfield bikes, which were presented to 20 employees to motivate them and inspire them to "achieve higher goals".

Headquartered in the city, Surmount Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd addresses common challenges in the logistics sector, such as delayed shipments, lack of transparency, and inefficient supply chain solutions.

"Our mission is to simplify logistics for businesses of all sizes. We understand the pain points of traditional shipping and logistics processes, and our goal is to provide solutions that are not only efficient but also environmentally conscious," said company Founder and Managing Director Denzil Rayan in a statement.

Regarding the gifting of vehicles, he stated that implementing a robust employee welfare programme not only improves overall employee satisfaction but also enhances productivity, engagement, and retention, as motivated employees are more likely to perform at their best.

