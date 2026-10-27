Chennai City Bus Rams 7 Cars, Hits Divider Outside Madras High Court

On one of the busiest and congested stretches of Chennai, a city bus collided with at least seven parked cars before hitting the divider on Tuesday. The incident happened right outside Madras High Court.

All the cars damaged in the accident belonged to lawyers working at the court. The bus, which runs on route number 109A, hit the divider and stopped in the middle of the road, and was later removed using a crane.

No one was injured in the incident. The police said they will interrogate the driver and conductor to understand what caused the accident.

"The reason is not clear. It possibly happened because of brake failure. The probe is going on," a police officer said.

One eyewitness told NDTV that three pedestrians closely escaped the mishap. Recalling the horror, he said, "I was outside a bank on the opposite road. I heard a huge crowd shouting as a bus came and hit parked cars and the divider. Fortunately, three women who were walking nearby managed to escape".

After the incident, lawyers expressed concern and demanded exclusive multilevel parking to avoid congestion outside the court.