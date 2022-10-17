Chennai Businessman Gives Cars, Bikes To Staff As Diwali Gift

Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues.

As the festival of Diwali is around the corner, a Chennai-based businessman has decided to surprise his staff and colleagues by gifting them cars and bikes worth Rs 1.2 crores as gifts.

Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of Chalani Jewellery gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues. While some of them were surprised, others were left with tears of happiness.

While talking to ANI, Jayanthi Lal said that his staff is like his family and has worked with him through all ups and downs.

"This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he further said.

