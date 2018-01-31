South Indian Actress Says Businessman Made An Indecent Proposal. Arrested

The incident took place at a well-known choreographer's dance studio.
Sources said the businessman has been arrested.
"The man had allegedly sought sexual favours from the actress. We are investigating. We've registered a case of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman," a senior police officer told NDTV. If convicted, the businessman could be sentenced to three years jail.
The actress has performed in a number of Tamil and Malayalam movies, pairing among others, with popular Tamil star Vijay.
The young actress told the police that a man, who she wasn't able to identify initially, had made sexual advances at her during rehearsals for an event in Malaysia next month.
She had filed a police complaint about the incident. The police later identified the suspect.
It is suspected that the businessman had been stalking her.
"I was shocked and (felt) humiliated. Therefore I approached police," she said, adding she felt 'extremely unsafe' after the episode.
