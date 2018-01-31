South Indian Actress Says Businessman Made An Indecent Proposal. Arrested

A senior police officer told NDTV that the businessman had allegedly sought sexual favours from the actress. We are investigating. We've registered a case of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman".

Chennai | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 31, 2018 23:34 IST
A south Indian actress has complained against a Chennai businessman.

CHENNAI:  A south Indian actress has accused a Chennai businessman of sexually harassing her during a practice session for an upcoming event abroad next month.

The incident took place at a well-known choreographer's dance studio.

Sources said the businessman has been arrested.

"The man had allegedly sought sexual favours from the actress. We are investigating. We've registered a case of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman," a senior police officer told NDTV. If convicted, the businessman could be sentenced to three years jail.

The actress has performed in a number of Tamil and Malayalam movies, pairing among others, with popular Tamil star Vijay.

The young actress told the police that a man, who she wasn't able to identify initially, had made sexual advances at her during rehearsals for an event in Malaysia next month.

She had filed a police complaint about the incident. The police later identified the suspect.

It is suspected that the businessman had been stalking her.

"I was shocked and (felt) humiliated. Therefore I approached police," she said, adding she felt 'extremely unsafe' after the episode.

The actress later told reporters that she had complained to the police because if the man could have the audacity to seek sexual favours from a celebrity, it could happen to anyone.

 

South Indian Actresschennai businessman arrestedsexual harassment at the workplace

