Chenab Bridge To Navi Mumbai Airport: Top Infrastructure Projects Of 2025

The year 2025 saw several long-awaited infrastructure projects finally reach completion. From next-generation airports and record-breaking bridges to transformative transit systems, 2025 saw a new scale of engineering that can redefine connectivity and urban growth. Here is a look at the top 5 infrastructure milestones of 2025.

Chenab Bridge

The Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, was inaugurated in June. At 359 metres, it is taller than the Eiffel Tower by 35 times and is at least five times the height of Qutub Minar.

The Chenab Bridge is 1.31-km-long and part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL). The bridge is made with 28,660 mega tonnes of steel that can withstand sub-zero temperatures as well as up to 40 degrees.

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge was unveiled in China's Guizhou province on September 28. At 2,050 feet above the Beipan River, it is now the world's tallest bridge.

Beyond the records, the most practical impact of the bridge is cutting short the travelling time required to cross the Huajiang Grand Canyon from two hours to just two minutes.

Grand Egyptian Museum

The Grand Egyptian Museum opened near the Giza Pyramid Complex in November. Spread over 50 hectares, it is dubbed the largest museum in the world and houses over 1,00,000 artefacts.

The main draw for tourists is the entire contents of the intact tomb of Tutankhamun, displayed together for the first time since it was found by British Egyptologist Howard Carter in 1922.

Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The airport will start commercial flight operations on December 25, and there will be 23 scheduled daily departures initially.

The airport's design features 12 sculptural columns resembling the unfurling of lotus petals and 17 mega columns supporting the lotus-shaped roof. The airport features India's largest aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities

New Pamban Bridge

Over a century after the original Pamban Bridge was built across the Palk Strait in Rameswaram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge - the country's first vertical-lift sea bridge in April. Located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects Rameswaram Island with Mandapam on the mainland.

The bridge is 2.07 kilometres long and features a 72.5-metre navigational span that can be vertically lifted to 17 metres, allowing ships to pass below safely.