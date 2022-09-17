Cheetahs' Arrival: User Asks 'Guess Who Clicked' Post Leaves Internet Guessing

Who clicked this magnificent picture of Cheetah?

On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The wild cat arrived on a Boeing 747 seven decades after their local extinction. The PM was also seen photographing the feline with a professional camera. Now, a Twitter user has posted a picture of a magnificent cheetah and asked the internet “Guess Who Clicked,” which has sent the internet into a tizzy.

The picture features a stunning cheetah staring right into the camera. Many social media users are claiming that the picture has been clicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there has been no confirmation so far.

Check out the post here:

Guess who clicked ? pic.twitter.com/OEQ0BPOhwA — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) September 17, 2022

Responding to the tweet, a user commented, “Our honourable PM Sri @narendramodi ji.” Echoing similar sentiment, another user wrote, “Narendra Damodardas Modi.” “PM saab ,” read the third comment.

A total of eight cheetahs – five females and three males – were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a modified Boeing aircraft on Saturday morning as part of ‘Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. Project Cheetah was approved by the Supreme Court in 2020 as a pilot programme to reintroduce the species to India.

Radio collars have been installed in all the cheetahs to be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there is a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will be monitoring their location for 24 hours.