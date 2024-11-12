'Routine': Poll Panel Sources On Uddhav Thackeray Bag Check

The checking of Uddhav Thackeray's bags at the Yavatmal airport was part of "routine" checks and the officials were just following procedures, sources in the Election Commission told NDTV amid the latest political row in Maharashtra ahead of the state elections. Mr Thackeray's party has alleged that this is yet another example of the BJP targetting leaders of the Opposition.

Mr Thackeray's bags have been checked twice in a span of two days as he travelled across the state seeking votes ahead of the November 20 polls.

Sanjay Raut, senior leaders of Sena UBT, the faction headed by Mr Thackeray, has questioned if the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are checked as well when they are campaigning.

Sources told NDTV that "strict" protocols are being followed to check helicopters of political leaders during campaigning to ensure a level playing field. Sources referred to another incident during the April-June general election, when choppers used by Amit Shah were checked.

In May, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bags were searched after reports that money was being transferred to buy votes. Officials later said nothing objectionable was found.

Citing the incident, Mr Shinde's party pointed out that he had not made a fuss and questioned if Mr Thackeray had anything to hide.

Voting for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats will be held on November 20. The counting will be held three days later, along with that of Jharkhand.