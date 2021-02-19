Chattrapati Shivaji Jayanti: PM, Uddhav Thackeray And Others Pay Homage

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Image: Uddhav Thackeray at Fort Shivneri for Shivaji Jayanti

Today is Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray participated in the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at Fort Shivneri, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj where he had spent the first six years of his life. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others were also present at the celebrations. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born February 19, 1630. Grand celebrations take place at Fort Shivneri every year but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are restrictions in place. Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti was also observed at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi today.

Birth anniversary celebrations of Chhtrapati #ShivajiMaharaj at Fort Shivneri. CM Shri #UddhavThackeray and Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar were present. #ShivJayanti2021pic.twitter.com/GjcgvUR6Al — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) February 19, 2021

Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj Jayanti celebrations at #MaharashtraSadan in New Delhi today. Yuvoraj ShahajiRaje Chhtrapati paid floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj. #ShivJayantipic.twitter.com/ehV5AaHM82 — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) February 19, 2021

Shivneri Fort is a 17th century fort located near Junnar in the northern part of Pune. Being the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, it is of great historical importance and a big tourist attraction in the state. The fort has a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a child. There are also statues of Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji, and young Shivaji inside the fort. At the centre of the Shivneri Fort, there is a water body called the 'Badami Talav'. There are two springs, called Ganga and Yamuna, which have water throughout the year.

On Shivaji Maharaj's jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, leaders across parties and a host of Bollywood celebrities posted tributes on social media.

Here are a few of them:

मां भारती के अमर सपूत छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उनके अदम्य साहस, अद्भुत शौर्य और असाधारण बुद्धिमत्ता की गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। जय शिवाजी! pic.twitter.com/3vhVgBYp5R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2021

My tribute to the mighty warrior & brilliant strategist Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji on his 391st Jayanti. An able & benevolent administrator, he built a disciplined military & well-structured administrative organisations. pic.twitter.com/blSaOer8AY — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 19, 2021

शौर्य, साहस और पराक्रम के प्रतीक छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की जयंती पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/L2TQ6stUie — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 19, 2021

Hail the extraordinary founder of the Maratha Empire — warrior, statesman, visionary & hero, #ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj! #ShivajiJayantipic.twitter.com/zPuJctP3US — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 19, 2021

Chattrapati Shivaji Jayanti: Inspirational quotes you can share

Shivaji Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes of Chattrapati Shivaji you can share Shivaji Jayanti 2021: Inspirational quotes of Chattrapati Shivaji you can share

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti!