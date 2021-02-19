Chattrapati Shivaji Jayanti: PM, Uddhav Thackeray And Others Pay Homage

Shivaji Jayanti 2021: On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray participated in the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at Fort Shivneri. Here are images and quotes you can share

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Image: Uddhav Thackeray at Fort Shivneri for Shivaji Jayanti

Today is Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray participated in the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at Fort Shivneri, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj where he had spent the first six years of his life. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others were also present at the celebrations. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born February 19, 1630. Grand celebrations take place at Fort Shivneri every year but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are restrictions in place. Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti was also observed at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi today. 

Shivneri Fort is a 17th century fort located near Junnar in the northern part of Pune. Being the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, it is of great historical importance and a big tourist attraction in the state. The fort has a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a child. There are also statues of Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji, and young Shivaji inside the fort. At the centre of the Shivneri Fort, there is a water body called the 'Badami Talav'. There are two springs, called Ganga and Yamuna, which have water throughout the year.

On Shivaji Maharaj's jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, leaders across parties and a host of Bollywood celebrities posted tributes on social media.  

Here are a few of them:

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti!