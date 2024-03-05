ChatGPT Introduces 'Read Aloud' Feature. Here's How To Use It

This feature is now available on the web version and the iOS/Android apps.

OpenAI has introduced a new Read Aloud feature for ChatGPT, allowing the chatbot to verbally deliver responses in five different voices.

They announced on X, formerly Twitter, “ChatGPT can now read responses to you.”

ChatGPT can now read responses to you.



On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We've also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message. pic.twitter.com/KevIkgAFbG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 4, 2024

ChatGPT had launched a voice chat feature in September 2023, allowing users to communicate with the chatbot through spoken prompts. The new Read Aloud feature takes it a step further, enabling users to have written answers read out loud.

This feature is now available on the web version and the iOS/Android apps. It supports 37 languages and can automatically detect the language being used in the conversation, according to a report by The Verge. Users can also set ChatGPT to respond verbally if desired. The feature is available for both GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.

How to use the Read Aloud feature:

Open ChatGPT on your browser, Android phone, or iOS device. Input a text prompt in your preferred language. Allow ChatGPT to generate a response to your prompt. Tap and hold on the response from ChatGPT, then select the "Read Aloud" option. A Read Aloud player will appear at the top of the screen, providing users with controls to play, pause, fast forward, or rewind the verbal response from ChatGPT according to their preferences.

If you are using ChatGPT on your mobile, you can tap and hold the text to access the Read Aloud player. On the web version, you will see a speaker icon located below the text, indicating the Read Aloud feature. Simply clicking on this icon provides you with the option to listen to the response.

This feature is especially handy for users on the move who prefer listening to the responses to their questions.