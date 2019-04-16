'A Day Without Laughter Is A Day Wasted': 10 Quotes By Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin: Today is the 130th birth anniversary of the creative hero of silent flm era.

Charlie Chaplin, the creative legend of silent film era, made his audience laugh and cry... cry from laughter. With his silent yet expressive acting, he was a powerful storyteller and brought the screen alive with his presence. Charlie Chaplin also wrote, directed and produced more than 80 movies in a career that spanned decades and included masterpieces like The Kid, The Gold Rush and Modern Times. On Charlie Chaplin's 130th birth anniversary today, here's remembering the creative hero with some his most memorable quotes:

I always like walking in the rain, so no one can see me crying. - Charlie Chaplin In the end, everything is a gag. - Charlie Chaplin The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish. - Charlie Chaplin Nothing is permanent in this wicked world - not even our troubles. - Charlie Chaplin Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot. - Charlie Chaplin You'll never find a rainbow if you're looking down - Charlie Chaplin Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself. - Charlie Chaplin I remain just one thing, and one thing only -- and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician. - Charlie Chaplin A day without laughter is a day wasted. - Charlie Chaplin We think too much and feel too little. - Charlie Chaplin

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.