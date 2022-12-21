Charles Sobhraj, Killer Known For His Ability To Change Identities: 5 Facts

The 78-year-old has been in Kathmandu's Central Jail since 2003. He was arrested for murdering two North-American tourists. Charles Sobhraj will likely be freed tomorrow.

Sobhraj is believed to have killed 15 to 20 people in the 1970s.

His modus operandi was to charm and befriend his victims -- many of them starry-eyed Western backpackers on a quest for spirituality -- before drugging, robbing, and murdering them. Two of his victims were found wearing only bikinis.

He was nicknamed "the Bikini Killer" and also earned the sobriquet "The Serpent" for his ability to assume other identities in order to evade justice.