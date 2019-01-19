Chargesheet Against Kanhaiya Kumar Not Accepted By Delhi Court

Kanhaiya Kumar is one of the accused for holding an "anti-national" event in JNU in 2016.

A court in Delhi today criticised the Delhi police for filing a chargesheet against former Jawarharlal Nehru University students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar without getting approval from the Delhi government.

"You don't have approval from the legal department, why did you file chargesheet without approval?" the court told the police while hearing the matter.

The Delhi police said it will get approval from the government in 10 days.

The Delhi police on Monday filed a 1,200-page chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly holding an "anti-national" event at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi in February 2016.

Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven students from Jammu and Kashmir - Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat have been named in the chargesheet.

They have been accused of organising an event on the college campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. Their arrests then had triggered a huge controversy with the opposition slamming the police for "working at the behest of the ruling BJP".

Kanhaiya Kumar said the case against him was "politically motivated". "When the magisterial inquiry was done, it was concluded that no JNU student was involved. I want to say, the police has filed a chargesheet after three years. We thank them," the former student leader told NDTV.

"The filing of chargesheet after three years, ahead of elections, clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country," he told news agency ANI.

Umar Khalid denied the allegations against him. "The government is trying to divert attention and change the narrative in an election year to hide their failure. We will fight the case and prove our innocence," Mr Khalid told NDTV.

"We are convinced about our innocence, and have full faith in the court," Mr Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya said in a statement.