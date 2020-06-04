Chargesheet Against 20 Accused In Murder Of 2 Brothers During Delhi Riots

The brothers were beaten to death on February 26, police said (Representational)

The Delhi police on Thursday filed two chargesheets before a city court in connection with the alleged murder of two brothers during the violence in northeast Delhi in February.

While one of the chargesheets filed in the murder case of Hashim Ali named nine persons as accused, the other filed in the murder case of Amir Ali named 11 persons as accused.

The Crime Branch of Delhi police filed both the chargesheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar who has put up the matters for further hearing on June 18.

The chargesheets were filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, unlawful assembly, murder, causing disappearance of evidence.

On February 27, four dead bodies were recovered from northeast Delhi's Johripur area of which two were of the Ali brothers, police said.

The brothers, who lived in the area, were allegedly beaten to death by a group of people when they were on their way home on the night of February 26, the chargesheet said.

During investigation, it was found that a WhatsApp group was created in the intervening night of February 25-26, when the violence was at its peak, and two of its members have been arrested, the chargesheet said.

The group had 125 members and while some of its members were only sending and receiving chats, few others were involved in "active rioting", police said.

Clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 between supporters and protesters of citizenship law spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.