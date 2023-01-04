CBI Files Charges Against Power Firm In Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Case

The CBI alleged the accused borrowed funds by falsifying books of accounts (Representational)

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and its former promoter Gautam Thapar in an alleged bank fraud of Rs 2,435 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has alleged that the accused had availed loans from a consortium of 13 banks against the same securities without disclosing finances taken from other banks.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court, the CBI has alleged that the accused also borrowed funds from the bank by misrepresentation and falsifying books of accounts, entries, and vouchers, a CBI spokesperson said.

The CBI had registered the case on June 22, 2021.

