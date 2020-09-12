Charge-Sheet In 2018 Killing Of Assam Cop By ULFA(I) Insurgents Filed

On May 4, 2018, Bhaskar Kalita raided a house in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district, and got killed.

A charge sheet has been filed by anti-terrorism agency NIA against seven United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) insurgents in connection with the 2018 killing of police inspector Bhaskar Kalita. The agency has said the attack was planned by Arunodoy Asom, the prime accused who is still missing, along with a group of other insurgents.

In the chargesheet, the agency has named Bijit Gogoi alias Arunodoi Dahotia alias Arunodoi Asom, Kanto Bora alias Rupon Asom, Santosh Gogoi, Jushinta Moran alias Yangkho Asom, Bubul Moran alias Tiger Asom, Dipankar Borah alias Ghutuk and Mamun Dihingia.

On May 4, 2018, Bhaskar Kalita, who was officer in-charge of Bordumsa police station, raided a house in Kujupathar village in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district, and got killed.

The NIA, which took over the case in June, filed the chargesheet under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act before the special judge in Guwahati on Thursday.

"In pursuance of the conspiracy, the group of ULFA militants comprising Kanto Bora, Santosh Gogoi, Bubul Moran, Jushinta Moran, and another ULFA militant Rudreshwar Baruah (deceased), came from their camp in Myanmar to Tinsukia district armed with assault weapons, IEDs, explosive powder, with an aim of raising funds for ULFA and committing terrorist acts at various places in Assam. Police officer Bhaskar Kalita was killed by the ULFA militants while attempting to thwart the "conspiracy", the agency said.

The accused Dipankar Borah alias Ghutuk and Mamun Dihingia had provided logistical support to the ULFA group.

"Taking advantage of poor light conditions, the ULFA militants managed to escape into the nearby jungle. Moreover, while escaping, they snatched away an AK-47 rifle from the deceased police officer," it said.